Rajasthan: Four petitions filed against Subramanian Swamy for 'cocaine' remarks against Rahul Gandhi

Published: 08th July 2019

By PTI

JAIPUR: Four petitions have been filed in different courts in Rajasthan against Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy for his comments against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The petitions were filed in local courts in Jaipur, Tonk, Bundi and Baran by Congress leaders. The petitioners said that Swamy's remarks against Gandhi have hurt their sentiments and action should be taken against him for defaming the Congress leader.

On Saturday night, an FIR was registered in Chhattisgarh against Swamy following a complaint lodged by state Congress leader Pawan Agrawal.

In his written complaint, Agrawal said Swamy alleged that Gandhi takes cocaine, and added that the BJP leader has no right and facts to make such a statement.

The general secretary of Pradesh Congress Committee and head of the legal cell of the party, Sushil Sharma, filed the petition in the court of an additional chief judicial magistrate in Jaipur on Monday.

He also demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore under Section 357 (3) of the CrPC.

"His comments were picked up by the media across the country and it created an atmosphere of hate, which was his actual intention. Rahul Gandhi has a clean image and the Congress has a glorious history," Sharma said.

He said Swamy should apologise publicly for his remarks. Similar petitions were filed in the courts of chief judicial magistrate in Baran and Bundi on Saturday and in the court of chief judicial magistrate in Tonk on Monday.

"Swamy's statement hurt my sentiments and therefore, the petition was filed on Saturday," Charmesh Jain, the petitioner in Bundi, said.

In Jhalawar, party leader Raghuraj Singh gave a representation to the superintendent of police and demanded that a case be registered against Swamy. He also said he will move court if no case is registered by police in the next two to three days.

