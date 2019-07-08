Home Nation

SC rejects Hindu Mahasabha's plea seeking women's entry into mosques

A bench headed by CJI said, 'Let a Muslim woman come and challenge it. Then we will consider.'

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav)

By IANS

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the Akhila Bharatha Hindu Mahasabha's plea that Muslim women should be allowed to enter mosques.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said: "Let a Muslim woman come and challenge it. Then we will consider."

The court was hearing a petition filed by Swamy Dethathreya Sai Swaroop Nath, the Kerala President of Akhila Bharatha Hindu Mahasabha.

He has challenged a Kerala High Court order dismissing his plea.

The top court also referred to the Kerala High Court order dubbing the plea a publicity exercise.

"The denial of entry to Muslim women in Masjid for prayers with men is denial of justice to them and deprives them of their right to equality which is a disgrace to modern society," the petitioner said.

The petitioner had also sought a ban on burqa.

Comments(4)

  • Surya
    Is there no Muslim women activists to support this? Only when Sabarimala temple(Hindu temple) issue all religion activists will come and protest while for this there won't be anyone. Shame on you women activists/feminists
    16 hours ago reply

  • Monirul

    Respected leader of Hindu Mahasbha. Dint think about Islam and Muslim women. Think about your terrorist organisation such as RSS VHP and country is running by goons.
    1 day ago reply

  • venkat, chennai
    but then why the same SC allowed a case for entry of women of age 10-50 to sabarimala & passed order. Why this double standard by SC.
    1 day ago reply

  • Raja
    Let a hindu women convert to islam to challenge this
    1 day ago reply
