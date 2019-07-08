Home Nation

Security tightened in Valley ahead of Burhan Wani's death anniversary

The movement of security forces convoys on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway is also stopped for Monday.

Published: 08th July 2019 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

Burhan Wani

Hizb-ul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani | Facebook

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Security has been beefed up in the Valley ahead of the third death anniversary of former Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on Monday, officials said, as separatists called for a shutdown to mark the day.

Wani, once a poster boy of militancy in the Valley, was killed in an encounter with security forces on 8 July, 2016, in Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

His killing triggered massive protests and a prolonged period of curfews and shutdowns across the valley. Over a period of more than four months, 85 people were killed and many were injured in clashes between security forces and protestors.

The movement of security forces convoys on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway is also stopped for Monday, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

"No security forces convoys shall be allowed from both sides of the highway on Monday," the police spokesman said.

Meanwhile, officials said mobile internet services have been snapped in the four districts - Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian - of south Kashmir as a precautionary measure. Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said every step has been taken to ensure the day passes off peacefully.

He said there will be no restrictions on the movement of the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.

"The yatra will continue. There is no problem." Said the DGP, "Whatever is needed to maintain security, all such steps have been taken and arrangements made for tomorrow (Monday). People are cooperating and there are no reports of any untoward incident. We are sure the day will pass off peacefully." He said no decision has been taken to impose generalised restrictions on the movement of people in the valley.

"We have not yet decided on imposing restrictions in the valley, but the deputy commissioners and district superintendents of police will take decisions at the local level wherever intervention is needed. But, we do not have any plan for generalised restrictions," he said.

Officials also said stringent security arrangements have been put in place to maintain law and order on Monday. "Security has been beefed up in sensitive areas of the valley to avoid any untoward incident," a senior police officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Burhan Wani Kashmir Militancy Burhan Wani Death Anniversary
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp