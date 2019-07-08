Social Justice Ministry to sensitise cops on minorities, SCs, STs and OBCs

Ritwika Mitra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dr Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will sensitise police officials on how to police religious minorities along with the scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes (OBC).

DAIC has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs on involving the police academies in the country. Following this, it will carry out the exercise in a phase-wise manner and the course will vary depending on the demography of the state.

Recently, the centre had held a one-day programme with Haryana police.

The programme will etch out modules to address the trust deficits that often arise between minority groups and police personnel.

The seminar will focus on four points -- building communication techniques with the minorities, knowledge of religion and culture of the minority, how to police in case a group turns violent and fairness with minority issues.

“We would train police officials on how to effectively speak to minorities from the time they come to lodge an FIR, including an online FIR. We will also teach them on how to deal fairly with them,” said Devender Singh, associate professor, DAIC.

The DAIC will also conduct a workshop with Haryana Police Academy on policing the religious minorities of Muslims and Sikhs.

The length of the course will vary across academies.

“The academy will tell us the number of days the programme needs to be run. We are to get a response from the Ministry of Home Affairs soon ” said Singh.