Srinagar diary: Encroachments to be removed from city roads

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

Clearing encroachments in city

For a hassle-free movement of vehicles and pedestrians in the city, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan has directed officials to remove encroachments on the roads. The officials were directed to take strict action against the violators and book them as per the relevant section of the law. The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) was asked to deploy officials headed by the chief enforcement officer to ensure that street vendors don’t encroach the roads. In order to decongest the city roads, the SMC was told to stop the registration process of new vendors till further orders. The police was also instructed to initiate action against unregistered street vendors.

Capital cities to get metro rail

In a first, Jammu and Srinagar are expected to have metro trains in next four to five years. Work on the Rs 8,500 crore elevated Light Rail Transit (LRT) system — the first in India — will be done in two phases. In Srinagar, two corridors will be laid from HMT to Indira Nagar and Osmanabad to Hazuri Bagh covering 25 km with 24 stations. In the second phase, two corridors will be laid from Indra Nagar to Pampore Bus Stand and Hazuribagh to airport covering 17.5 km with 14 stations. In Jammu, the Bantalab-Greater Kailash and the Udheywala-Exhibition Ground corridors will cover 23 km with 23 stations. In the second phase, the Greater Kailash-Bari Brahamana Railway Station and the Exhibition Ground-Satwari Chowk-Airport corridors will cover 20.5 km with 17 stations.

Old diesel buses to be replaced

Providing impetus to the public transport system, the Governor has approved the J&K Transport Subsidy Scheme for weeding out 500 old diesel vehicles operated by private transporters. To begin with, the scheme will be implemented in Srinagar and Jammu. Old diesel vehicles will be replaced with modern buses, which are BS-IV compliant, comfortable, fuel efficient and fitted with modern safety gadgets. The introduction of these new buses will help in curbing air pollution in the two cities. The transport department, in consultation with the finance department, will propose a standardised procedure to be followed for this move. The scheme is expected to bring down car ownership as well as traffic congestion.

‘Matchmaker’ arrested for thefts in Srinagar

Police has solved a clutch of burglary cases in Srinagar with the arrest of a matchmaker-turned-thief. Stolen goods, including gold jewellery, laptops and cash, worth C34 lakh were also confiscated. SSP, Srinagar, Haseeb Mughal said Bilal Ahmad Ganie acted as a marriage broker and was able to get inputs on gold kept in houses. Thefts were reported from various parts of the capital since January. Police formed a team which zeroed in on Bilal and arrested him. Foreign currencies were also seized from his possession. Bilal told his interrogators about his involvement in eight cases of theft. The jeweller to whom Bilal used to sell the stolen jewellery was also arrested.

Fayaz Wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com