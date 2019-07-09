Home Nation

Army asks its officials to stay off any social media groups floated by civilians

The Army has instructed all officers to stay off any social media groups floated by civilians, or people whose identity cannot be verified.

Published: 09th July 2019 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Army has instructed all officers to stay off any social media groups floated by civilians, or people whose identity cannot be verified.

The instruction issued by the Directorate General of Military Operations relating to social media and messaging apps like WhatsApp said, “No Army personnel is permitted to be part of any large group(s) on internet-based messenger, chat, email services. Only one-to-one messages are permitted. However, within a close-knit group wherein members or subscribers are ‘only serving personnel’ known to each other and whose credentials can be ascertained, it is allowed.”

A senior officer said the order comes in the wake of data leaks. “This is being done to secure not just information but personnel of the force.”

Specifying the methodology and pointing at Pakistan for the leaks, he said, “There can be instances where an unknown person sitting dormant in the group could be relaying the information to undesirable elements or even a malware is introduced to siphon off the entire data. This mined data can cost us severely.”

The instruction is in addition to the Army’s existing social media policy. The officer added that the instruction also advises Army officers to “preferably be part of only serving officers groups” which excludes all others, including veterans. The instruction has been relayed to all formations with an order to disseminate it further.

Aircraft Carrier trial

The work on Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC)-1 is moving at a brisk pace and it is expected to begin its basin trials in the early months of 2020 told a senior Indian Navy official said Monday.

Vice Admiral A K Saxena, Controller, Warship Production and Acquisition, said, the gas turbines are expected to start in the third quarter of this year.

Basin trial is the testing of ship machinery and equipment in floating conditions before the sea trials. The IAC-1 is named INS Vikrant

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Army Army Data Theft Whattsapp
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp