Home Nation

Cases against farmers during 2017 Mandsaur protest valid under law: MP Home Minister sparks row

For withdrawing the cases, fresh directions have been issued as part of which process is underway.

Published: 09th July 2019 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 02:07 AM   |  A+A-

File image of Mandsaur violence. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bala Bachchan’s written reply to a Congress MLA’s question in the Vidhan Sabha on Monday, about cases registered against farmers during the June 2017 agrarian unrest in Mandsaur district has sparked a political row in the state.

Congress MLA from Mandsaur seat Hardeep Singh Dang had raised a query in the House about a number of farmers or other persons who were booked by the police during the June 2017 agrarian stir in Mandsaur owing to political reasons, while the BJP regime was in power in the state.

In a written reply to fellow party legislator, the home minister Bala Bachchan said “the cases were registered under due process of law. For withdrawing the cases, fresh directions have been issued as part of which process is underway.”

Reacting to the development, state BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal said the home minister’s written reply to his own party MLA on the floor of the State Assembly about the cases having been registered under due process of law, has punctured the Congress allegations of the past that farmers were booked under false cases due to political reasons during the June 2017 farmer’s stir.

Importantly, in February 2019, the same home minister had come under fire from his own party leaders, including ex-CM Digvijaya Singh over his reply in the Vidhan Sabha’s budget session to a question by Congress MLA Harsh Gehlot pertaining to June 6, 2017 police firing that killed five farmers in Mandsaur district.

In the February 2019 budget session of MP State Assembly, the written reply by Bachchan given to the questions raised by Congress MLA Harsh Gehlot (Sailana) about action taken in the matter pertaining to the killing of five farmers in the June 6, 2017 in Mandsaur district, had seemed to be a U-turn of sorts by the Congress government in the matter.

 In his written reply, the home minister had stated, “On June 6, 2017, the police firing at the Bahi Chowpati on the Mhow-Neemuch in absence of an executive magistrate was in pursuance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for self-defence and protecting private property. Also, the subsequent police firing near Pipliyamandi police station the same day to control violent mob too was for self-defence and protecting private property following order from SDM (Malhargarh) Shrawan Bhandari as part of related legal process.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress MLA Mandsaur farmers unrest Madhya Pradesh
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp