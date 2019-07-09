Home Nation

CBI searches 110 locations in 19 states in corruption, arms smuggling cases

The CBI has registered around 30 separate cases relating to corruption, criminal misconduct and arms smuggling among others.

Published: 09th July 2019 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a countrywide operation, the CBI carried out searches at 110 locations in 19 states in connection with fresh cases related to alleged corruption, arms smuggling and criminal misconduct, officials said Tuesday.

The CBI has registered 30 fresh cases, they said.

The operation is spread across Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar, Pune, Jaipur, Goa, Raipur, Hyderabad, Madurai, Kolkata, Rourkela, Ranchi, Bokaro, Lucknow, Kanpur and other locations in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Bihar.

Details of cases in which the searches are being carried out are being kept secret till the operation gets over, the officials said.

This is the second massive search operation by the agency in a week with a similar operation carried out last Tuesday against banking fraud accused.

