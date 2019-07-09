Child rapist held in Rajasthan, admits to 65 sexual offences

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Sikandar, 34, declared a ‘sexual predator’ by the Rajasthan Police after he went on a raping spree involving minors since July 1, is learnt to have confessed to 65 sexual offences, including rape of 25 children and 40 women, besides sodomising men and eunuchs at the point of a gun.

The ordinary looking man who could easily melt in a crowd was arrested from Kota on Sunday following a massive police manhunt which lasted a week. His interrogation and confession has revealed several offences, some of which were not even registered.

“His spree of rape of minors had shaken Rajasthan, fired public outrage and forced the police to shut down every mass media platform. But the man at the centre of the storm nonchalantly confessed to 65 offences. He showed no remorse,” said Police Commissioner Anand Shrivastava.

Enraged locals and relatives of the victims followed the police vehicle which brought Sikandar to court for production on Monday morning. They demanded that Sikandar be handed over to them or be hanged by the court. Additional personnel in strength were deployed around Shastri Nagar.

Police said Sikandar admitted that drinking and rape was a habit with him.

“He claimed to lose his senses after drinking and indulged in crimes under the influence of alcohol. Children mostly do not protest which is why he used them to feed his lust after luring them with sweets, chocolates,” Additional SP Dharmendra Sagar said.

Sikandar confessed that he was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a minor in 2004 but was sprung on bail on the plea that he was getting married in court. Post his release, he engaged in crimes again. After the rape of a 7-year-old girl on July 1, the police had to shut down internet across 13 police station areas of Jaipur from July 2 to 8.