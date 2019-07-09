Home Nation

Child rapist held in Rajasthan, admits to 65 sexual offences

The ordinary looking man who could easily melt in a crowd was arrested from Kota on Sunday following a massive police manhunt which lasted a week.

Published: 09th July 2019 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

The Nation jolted into a protest after a nine-month-old baby was raped and murdered in Warangal, Telangana, pushing authorities into action.

For representational purposes.

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Sikandar, 34, declared a ‘sexual predator’ by the Rajasthan Police after he went on a raping spree involving minors since July 1, is learnt to have confessed to 65 sexual offences, including rape of 25 children and 40 women, besides sodomising men and eunuchs at the point of a gun.

The ordinary looking man who could easily melt in a crowd was arrested from Kota on Sunday following a massive police manhunt which lasted a week. His interrogation and confession has revealed several offences, some of which were not even registered.

“His spree of rape of minors had shaken Rajasthan, fired public outrage and forced the police to shut down every mass media platform. But the man at the centre of the storm nonchalantly confessed to 65 offences. He showed no remorse,” said Police Commissioner Anand Shrivastava.

Enraged locals and relatives of the victims followed the police vehicle which brought Sikandar to court for production on Monday morning.  They demanded that Sikandar be handed over to them or be hanged by the court. Additional personnel in strength were deployed around Shastri Nagar.

Police said Sikandar admitted that drinking and rape was a habit with him.

“He claimed to lose his senses after drinking and indulged in crimes under the influence of alcohol. Children mostly do not protest which is why he used them to feed his lust after luring them with sweets, chocolates,” Additional SP Dharmendra Sagar said.

Sikandar confessed that he was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a minor in 2004 but was sprung on bail on the plea that he was getting married in court. Post his release, he engaged in crimes again. After the rape of a 7-year-old girl on July 1, the police had to shut down internet across 13 police station areas of Jaipur from July 2 to 8.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sikandar Child Rapist Arrest in Rajasthan
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp