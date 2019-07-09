Confusion prevails in Congress over appointment of new president

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/KOLKATA: As confusion prevails over the appointment of new Congress president, senior party leader Janardan Dwivedi Tuesday raised a question over the selection process of Rahul Gandhi’s successor and attacked senior leaders for not resigning from their posts despite a clear nudge by Rahul.

Dwivedi is the second veteran after Karan Singh to express concern over the situation in the party. Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had batted for young leaders to take the party reins. “Rahul Gandhi made it clear that he resigned taking responsibility for the party’s debacle. Rahul resigned but the party continues to function as usual. People holding positions should have followed suit but they continue to hold to posts. They should understand that first party workers need to accept the leadership and then the people would accept it,” said Dwivedi.

ALSO READ | 'Aghast' at Congress disarray since Rahul quit, honour the 'intelligent man's decision: Karan Singh

He also questioned the informal meetings held by senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma and Mukul Wasnik to discuss the situation. “The credibility of the panel holding informal discussions on selecting the new Congress chief would have been more if it was formally set up,” said Dwivedi.

The veteran leader had raised the issue of bringing young leadership to the forefront in the past but was sidelined as he was seen as going against the party line. Dwivedi’s remarks come at a time when young leaders like Milind Deora and Jyotiraditya Scindia have resigned as AICC in-charge while young leaders continue to hold the posts.

Adding to list of resignations, West Bengal Congress chief Somen Mitra resigned on Tuesday. “I have taken all responsibilities for the party’s dismal performance in the Lok Sabha polls. I will continue as a temporary president till the new national president selects my replacement,” he said. However, Gaurav Gogoi, party in-charge in West Bengal, rejected Mitra’s resignation saying a decision would be taken by the new party chief.

Infighting in Mumbai Congress intensifies

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Maharashtra, the infighting in Congress state unit has intensified and is being played out on social media. Milind Deora, who resigned as Mumbai Congress chief a few days ago, has proposed collective leadership. Sanjay Nirupam, who Deora had replaced just before LS polls, has slammed the idea.