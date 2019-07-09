Congress proposes Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for PAC chairmanship

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress party has proposed the name of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for the chairmanship of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament.

"The Congress party has proposed the name of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for the post of chairman of Public Accounts Committee," sources confirmed to ANI on Tuesday.

Chowdhury, a senior party MP from West Bengal, is also the Congress' leader in the Lok Sabha.

PAC is a committee of selected members of parliament, which audits revenue and expenditure of the Central government. This committee along with the Estimates committee (EC) and Committee on Public Undertakings (COPU) are the three financial standing committees of the Parliament of India.

As per the tradition, the post of Chairman of PAC goes to goes to the main opposition. The Congress with 52 Lok Sabha seats is the largest opposition party in the Lower House of Parliament.