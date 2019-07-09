ITBP to procure hi-tech gear for rescue operations in Indian mountain peaks

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With an increasing number of mountaineers taking to Indian Peaks, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will procure more hi-tech devices like body-worn cameras for rescue operations.

The ITBP chief SS Deswal made the announcement while honouring the 15-member team of the force that undertook a ‘daredevil’ operation to retrieve bodies of seven climbers from an arduous height of 19,000 feet of the 7,434-metre tall Nanda Devi East peak in Uttarakhand.

Deswal said the operation has shown to the world that India possesses ‘good capabilities’ to execute such tough and challenging tasks but added that “it is always good to enhace the equipment”.

“We will increase the number of GoPro cameras,” Deswal said.

The ITBP climbers, led by second-in-command rank officer Ratan Singh Sonal, clocked 500 hours spanning over 15 days to bring back the mortal remains of the seven climbers on July 3, so that their families find closure from the tragic episode.