NHAI engineer assault case: Congress MLA Nitesh Rane sent to judicial custody till July 23

Narayan Rane's son was arrested with his supporters for pouring mud over NHAI deputy engineer on July 4 while protesting against potholes.

Published: 09th July 2019 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra MLA Nitesh Narayan Rane and his supporters on 5 July 2019 allegedly threw mud on an engineer and tied him to a bridge near Mumbai-Goa highway in Kankavali. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A court in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra Tuesday remanded Congress MLA Nitesh Rane and 17 of his supporters in judicial custody till July 23 in connection with last week's assault on a deputy engineer of the NHAI over potholes.

Rane and others were produced before the court in Kankavali town, around 440 kms from here, this afternoon on expiry of their police custody.

Their bail applications will come up for hearing on Wednesday.

Rane, who represents Kankavali Assembly seat, and his supporters were arrested for pouring mud over National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) deputy engineer Prakash Shedekar on July 4 while protesting against potholes and slush on the congested Mumbai-Goa highway.

They were booked under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 342 (wrongful confinement and 120-b (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Nitesh is a son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister and sitting Rajya Sabha MP Narayan Rane.

