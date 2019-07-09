Home Nation

Over 70 caste discrimination cases reported to UGC in 2017-18: HRD

The UGC had in June asked varsities and higher educational institutions to ensure that their officials and faculty members desist from any act of discrimination against SC/ST students.

Published: 09th July 2019 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

University grant Commission

Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 70 cases of caste-based discrimination in varsities and colleges across the country were reported to the University Grants Commission (UGC) during 2017-18, the HRD ministry said on Tuesday.

The data for the cases reported during 2018-19 academic session has not been compiled yet.

"Total cases of caste-based discrimination in universities and colleges reported to UGC during 2017-18 for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes students are 66 and 6 respectively," a senior HRD ministry official said.

"Cases are handled and disposed off by the concerned universities and colleges as empowered under their respective Acts," he added.

The official said that the universities were competent to take all administrative decisions including preventing of all kinds of harassment and discrimination against any section of students.

"The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) reported that no such complaints have been received by them from AICTE approved institutions," he said.

The UGC had in June asked varsities and higher educational institutions to ensure that their officials and faculty members desist from any act of discrimination against SC/ST students.

The higher education regulator has directed varsities to develop a page on their website for lodging such complaints and take immediate action if an issue in this regard is reported to them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
caste Caste discrimination UGC HRD SC/ ST
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp