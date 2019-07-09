Three years on, Burhan Wani still paralyses life in Kashmir Valley

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Though it has been three years since Hizbul Mujahideen commander and Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces, the new age militancy’s poster boy still cripples life in Kashmir.

Restrictions imposed by the authorities and a shutdown called by the separatists on the third death anniversary of Wani disrupted normal life in the valley on Monday.

As a precautionary measure, authorities suspended Amarnath Yatra from Jammu to Srinagar for the day. Curfew-like restrictions were imposed in Nowhatta, Khanyar, Safakadal and Maharajgunj and Maisuma police stations areas in Srinagar and in some other vulnerable areas of south and north Kashmir.

Police and CRPF men armed with sophisticated weapons and anti-riot gear enforced restrictions in these areas to maintain law and order and foil protests.

In the areas where restrictions were not enforced, the shutdown called by separatists crippled normal life. All shops, business establishments and educational institutions remained closed while public transport remains off roads.

Wani, 21, who hailed from Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, was killed in an encounter with security forces on July 8, 2016.

His killing triggered five-month- long unrest in the Valley during which over 90 civilians were killed and 12,000 injured most of them by pellets.

After Wani’s killing, home-grown militancy saw a spurt with south Kashmir.

Precautionary measure halts Amarnath yatris

An official of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board said no yatra convoy was allowed to move from Jammu to Srinagar on Monday. However, he said the yatra continued in the valley as the pilgrims at base camps in Pahalgam and Baltal moved to the cave shrine.