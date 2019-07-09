Home Nation

Three years on, Burhan Wani still paralyses life in Kashmir Valley

Restrictions imposed by the authorities and a shutdown called by the separatists on the third death anniversary of Wani disrupted normal life in the valley on Monday.

Published: 09th July 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Security forces stop people during restrictions imposed in Srinagar. | Zahoor Punjabi

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Though it has been three years since Hizbul Mujahideen commander and Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces, the new age militancy’s poster boy still cripples life in Kashmir.

Restrictions imposed by the authorities and a shutdown called by the separatists on the third death anniversary of Wani disrupted normal life in the valley on Monday.

As a precautionary measure, authorities suspended Amarnath Yatra from Jammu to Srinagar for the day. Curfew-like restrictions were imposed in Nowhatta, Khanyar, Safakadal and Maharajgunj and Maisuma police stations areas in Srinagar and in some other vulnerable areas of south and north Kashmir.

Police and CRPF men armed with sophisticated weapons and anti-riot gear enforced restrictions in these areas to maintain law and order and foil protests.

In the areas where restrictions were not enforced, the shutdown called by separatists crippled normal life. All shops, business establishments and educational institutions remained closed while public transport remains off roads.

Wani, 21, who hailed from Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, was killed in an encounter with security forces on July 8, 2016.

His killing triggered five-month- long unrest in the Valley during which over 90 civilians were killed and 12,000 injured most of them by pellets.

After Wani’s killing, home-grown militancy saw a spurt with south Kashmir.

Precautionary measure halts Amarnath yatris  

An official of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board said no yatra convoy was allowed to move from Jammu to Srinagar on Monday. However, he said the yatra continued in the valley as the pilgrims at base camps in Pahalgam and Baltal moved to the cave shrine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hizbul Mujahideen Burhan Wani
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp