UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi to address Congress MPs on Tuesday

By ANI

NEW DELHI: UPA chairperson and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi have called a meeting of the party MPs on Tuesday.

On Monday evening, Sonia had addressed the newly elected Congress MPs at the party's war room. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Congress' Leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh also addressed the lawmakers.

The meeting was the part of the party's orientation programme for the newly elected MPs. It is worth mentioning that 52 Members of Parliament the Congress has in the new Lok Sabha, as many as 31 of them are first-timers.