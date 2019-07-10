Air France deplanes 60 passengers on Delhi-Paris flight citing technical problem

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: 60 passengers were deplaned and their luggage offloaded from Delhi-Paris Air France flight after a “technical problem on 9 July 2019 imposed a take-off weight limit in line with the manufacturer’s recommendations,” Air France told TNIE.

The takeoff weight limit for Airbus 330-200 which Air France was using to operate its flight from Delhi to Paris is set at 242 tonnes (242000 kilos), as mentioned in the official Airbus website.

The 60 deplaned passengers were put on other Paris flights, flying during the day, with the help of the Air France team at the Delhi Airport.

The AF 225 flight which was scheduled to leave the Indira Gandhi International airport at 1:10 am, departed at 3:46 am causing more than a two-hour delay.