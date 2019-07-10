Home Nation

BJP chews up Goa Congress, two-thirds of MLAs defect

The Congress, which had emerged as a single-largest party after 2017 Assembly polls in the coastal state, is now reduced to five legislators.

Published: 10th July 2019 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Goa political crisis

Ten of 15 Congress members led by leader of opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar gives letter for merger of their faction in BJP to Speaker Rajesh Patnekar in Panaji Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye and Richa sharma
Express News Service

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI : Amid the Karnataka drama, the Congress suffered a meltdown in Goa with 10 of its 15 MLAs merging with the ruling BJP, beating the anti-defection law as two-thirds of them had switched sides.Chief Minister Pramod Sawant later said the merger was unconditional.The group led by Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar met Speaker Rajesh Patnekar in the evening and handed him a letter about the merger. Sawant and Deputy Speaker Michael were present when the group arrived to meet the Speaker. 

The national leadership of the Congress knew about the defection at least two days ago but could do little to prevent it. Dr A Chellakumar, AICC in charge of Goa, told TNIE he had called up Kavlekar two days ago about the buzz but was assured everything was okay. Kavlekar sought to mislead Chellakumar, Congress MP from Krishnagiri, as he was the leader of the rebels.

After the 2017 Assembly polls threw up a hung Assembly in Goa, the Congress was the single largest party with 17 seats  while the BJP got 13. But the BJP quickly cobbled together a coalition government, which came to be known as the Goa model. “The strength of the BJP has now risen to 27 MLAs,” Chief Minister Sawant said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Goa Congress Congress MLAs resign Goa Assembly Speaker
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp