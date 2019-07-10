Home Nation

Centre mulls law to penalise assault on doctors, forms panel

Doctors’ bodies welcomed the initiative but also hoped that recommendations of the 10-member panel are not dumped like the suggestions made by a similar panel earlier.

Published: 10th July 2019 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

hospital, doctors, stethoscope

For representational purposes

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre is mulling a law to deal with increasing instances of assaults on doctors, both in government and private sectors. On Monday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare constituted a 10-member inter-ministerial committee, with officials from health, home and law ministries to assess the “pros and cons” if a central law to penalise those who assault doctors is made.

The committee, which will hold its first meeting on Wednesday, also has medical superintendents of some of the hospitals directly under the Centre and representatives of doctors’ associations as its members. 
Last month, two junior doctors of NRS Medical College in Kolkata were critically injured in a mob attack following the death of an 80-year old died during treatment. The strikes called by their protesting colleagues had triggered agitations in several other states.

“The formation of the committee is to show that we are serious about bringing down the instances of increasing attacks on doctors while on work,” a senior health ministry official said. Another official conceded that while there was already law against the crime in 16 states, there has not been a single conviction in any state so far. 

Doctors’ bodies welcomed the initiative but also hoped that recommendations of the 10-member panel are not dumped like the suggestions made by a similar panel earlier. “...This should just be the beginning and the government should carry forward the momentum by enacting the law at the earliest,” said Ravi Wankhedkar, member, Indian Medical Association. 

A draft law prepared by the IMA had already been shared by the ministry with the states last month. Harjit Singh Bhatti, former president of resident doctors’ association, AIIMS-Delhi,said the Centre should have moved for presenting the draft law in Parliament as states’ views had already been sought. 

72 per cent docs assaulted on duty
There is no government data on assault on doctors but a recent study by IMA revealed that 72% of its 3.25 lakh members have experienced verbal or physical assault while on duty

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assaults on doctors centre
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp