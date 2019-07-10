Home Nation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to reply to Budget debate in Parliament

Opposition leaders have criticised the Budget which aims to make India a USD 5 trillion economy in the next five years.

Published: 10th July 2019 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Wednesday reply to the debate on the Union Budget which she presented in Parliament on July 5.

Opposition leaders have criticised the Budget which aims to make India a USD 5 trillion economy in the next five years. Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have called the Budget disappointing.

"There is nothing new, it is a repetition of old promises. They are talking about new India but the Budget is the same old wine in a new bottle. There is no plan for employment generation, no new initiatives," Chowdhury had said. Tharoor had express unhappiness over the government's decision to hike fuel prices.

"We are already paying the highest petrol rates in the world and they now want us to pay Rs 2 more for every litre. This will affect the 'aam aadmi' (common man) as prices of all items of consumption will become expensive with the rise in petrol price," Tharoor had said.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had described the Budget as "anti-people, anti-youth, anti-poor and farmers".

"(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji's new government is against people, youth, poor and farmers. The Finance Minister not even once mentioned about the plight of farmers. She did not mention as to how the income of farmers will be doubled or how employment will be generated?" Surjewala had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Budget Budget 2019 Union budget Parliament
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp