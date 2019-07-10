Home Nation

Gujarat gifts seven lions to Uttar Pradesh Etawah Lion Safari Park

Director of Etawah safari V.K. Singh said: 'We are expecting seven lions, five of them females, from Junagarh zoo very soon.'

Published: 10th July 2019 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

A lion and lioness resting in shade in Shivamogga's Tyavarekoppa Lion and Tiger Safari. (Shimoga Nandan | EPS)

Image of lions used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Shimoga Nandan)

By IANS

ETAWAH: The Etawah Lion Safari Park in Uttar Pradesh is preparing to welcome seven lions from Gujarat. Three of these lions will later be shifted to the proposed Gorakhpur zoo.

Initially, eight lions were to be sent to the safari park but a team of two vets that recently visited the Junagarh zoo and examined the big cats found one female to be suffering from neurological issues.

The others, including two males, have received a medical clean chit and their health certificates have reached the state government.

Director of Etawah safari V.K. Singh said: "We are expecting seven lions, five of them females, from Junagarh zoo very soon."

The extra precaution of getting the lions medically examined in their parent state before bringing them to Uttar Pradesh has been taken after the embarrassment the erstwhile Akhilesh Yadav government had faced when five out of the 10 lions brought from Gujarat between 2013 and 2015 under an animal exchange programme died between 2014 and 2016.

The big cats had contracted the canine distemper virus, which attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems in domestic and wild animals.

This time, the lions from Junagarh are a gift from the Vijay Rupani government, which passed on their custody to Uttar Pradesh on June 11.

The safari has since been sanitized against the contagion, with a vaccine provided by San Diego Zoo in the US.

Sources said that the lions were initially set to reach Etawah by May 22, but the blistering heat forced the forest department to postpone the plan.

The decision for medical check-up further delayed their arrival.

Now, the lions are likely to reach Etawah by the end of July. Four safari keepers have been to Junagarh zoo twice to spend time with the lions to understand their behaviour, habits and needs.

The lions will be quarantined for 21 days at the safari before being shifted to their new home, the Gorakhpur zoo, which is likely ready for them only by November. The fact that the zoo can house only three lions indicates that the rest may stay back in Etawah.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Etawah Lion Safari Park Uttar Pradesh Gorakhpur zoo
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp