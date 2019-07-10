Home Nation

Karnataka crisis: D K Shivakumar detained outside Mumbai hotel, Azad taken into custody in Bengaluru

Earlier in the day, high drama was witnessed outside the hotel as Shivakumar was prevented from entering the premises where the rebel MLAs are stationed.

Published: 10th July 2019 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: Karnataka minister D K Shivakumar was taken into custody by Mumbai police outside the luxury hotel where rebel MLAs from his state are lodged.

Fomer Union minister Milind Deora and former Maharashtra minister Naseem Khan, who had arrived to meet Shivakumar, were also detained, an official said.

Shivakumar was almost pulled out by police while he was being interviewed by a TV channel.

The three leaders were taken to the BKC police guest house, the official said.

Meanwhile in Bengaluru, senior Congress leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad were detained while protesting near Raj Bhawan. Senior State Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and KC Venugopal were also seen protesting along with Azad

JD(S) Chief and former PM H D Deve Gowda had visited the protesting Congress leaders.

Earlier Wednesday, Shivakumar was prevented from entering the hotel, prompting him to announce that he won't leave the spot till he gets to meetthe legislators, in a bid to save the Congress-JD (S) government in the southern state.

After reaching the hotel at 8.20 am, Shivakumar, who landed here early in the morning, was stopped by police from entering the hotel.

His plea that he had a valid reservation in the hotel fell flat on the police officials' ears.

They told him the legislators staying the hotel had written to Mumbai police chief saying they feared threat to their life due to his arrival there.

(With Agency inputs)

