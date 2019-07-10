Madhya Pradesh to bring law for preference to local youths in 70 per cent jobs private sector jobs

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Kamal Nath-led Congress government is mulling to formulate a law that will ensure preference to local youths in jobs in the private sector industries.

While responding to BJP MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodiya’s query on whether local youths are preferred in jobs in the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said “on the day when I took oath as the state’s CM in December 2018, I’d announced that private sector industries for getting incentives from the state government will have to give to preference to local youths of MP in at least 70 per cent jobs. Now we’re contemplating bringing a law in that direction.”

The CM added, “When I’d made the announcement about after being sworn in as CM of the state, I was criticized, particularly in UP and Bihar, more due to political compulsions. But we’re mulling at soon bringing a law to provide preference in 70 per cent jobs to domicile youths of MP in the private sector industries.”

The Chief Minister also cited his earlier decision offering 70 per cent jobs in new industries to locals. “An order dated Dec 19, 2018, makes it clear that locals would be preferred in jobs,” he said adding the Industry Promotion Policy 2014 also specifies that those industries which avail benefits of government schemes are bound to offer 70 per cent jobs to locals.

Later, talking to journalists, the MP Law Minister PC Sharma also said the government is working at formulating a law which will make MP the first state in the country to give reservation to local youths in private sector industries.

Importantly, just after taking oath as the CM of the state on December 17, 2018, Kamal Nath had announced, “it has been decided that incentives and concessions which are rendered by the government to the new industries will now be allowed only, when 70 per cent of jobs in these industries are provided to people from Madhya Pradesh and not from other states, like UP and Bihar.

“We’ll make the necessary changes in the industrial investment policy of the state to ensure that incentives are given to those new industries only, which provide 70 per cent jobs to residents of MP,” Nath had maintained on December 17, 2018.

The development had triggered massive protests outside MP, particularly in UP and Bihar.