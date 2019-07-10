Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh to bring law for preference to local youths in 70 per cent jobs private sector jobs

While responding to BJP MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodiya’s query on whether local youths are preferred in jobs in the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday.

Published: 10th July 2019 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 01:10 AM   |  A+A-

Jobs, Job, recruitment, appointment

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Kamal Nath-led Congress government is mulling to formulate a law that will ensure preference to local youths in jobs in the private sector industries.

While responding to BJP MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodiya’s query on whether local youths are preferred in jobs in the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said “on the day when I took oath as the state’s CM in December 2018, I’d announced that private sector industries for getting incentives from the state government will have to give to preference to local youths of MP in at least 70 per cent jobs. Now we’re contemplating bringing a law in that direction.”

The CM added, “When I’d made the announcement about after being sworn in as CM of the state, I was criticized, particularly in UP and Bihar, more due to political compulsions. But we’re mulling at soon bringing a law to provide preference in 70 per cent jobs to domicile youths of MP in the private sector industries.”

The Chief Minister also cited his earlier decision offering 70 per cent jobs in new industries to locals. “An order dated Dec 19, 2018, makes it clear that locals would be preferred in jobs,” he said adding the Industry Promotion Policy 2014 also specifies that those industries which avail benefits of government schemes are bound to offer 70 per cent jobs to locals.

Later, talking to journalists, the MP Law Minister PC Sharma also said the government is working at formulating a law which will make MP the first state in the country to give reservation to local youths in private sector industries.

Importantly, just after taking oath as the CM of the state on December 17, 2018, Kamal Nath had announced, “it has been decided that incentives and concessions which are rendered by the government to the new industries will now be allowed only, when 70 per cent of jobs in these industries are provided to people from Madhya Pradesh and not from other states, like UP and Bihar.

“We’ll make the necessary changes in the industrial investment policy of the state to ensure that incentives are given to those new industries only, which provide 70 per cent jobs to residents of MP,” Nath had maintained on December 17, 2018.

The development had triggered massive protests outside MP, particularly in UP and Bihar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal Nath Madhya Pradesh CM private sector jobs
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp