Money laundering case: ED files supplementary charge sheet against Misa Bharti, others

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a supplementary charge sheet in a Delhi court Wednesday in an alleged money laundering case against RJD Chief Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti and others.

In the charge sheet, the probe agency named 35 new accused out of which around 15 are individuals and rest are companies.

Out of the 15 individuals, there are eight Chartered Accountants named as accused in the charge sheet which also mentioned the details of shares worth Rs 8,000 crore.

The charge sheet was filed before Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj by Special Public Prosecutor Atul Tripathi.

The agency had raided the farmhouse and a few other locations in July 2017, as part of probe against two brothers -- Surendra Kumar Jain and Virendra Jain -- and others, who were alleged to have laundered several crores of rupees using shell companies.

ED had also arrested Rajesh Agrawal, a chartered accountant who had allegedly mediated and provided a cash amount of "Rs 90 lakh to the Jain brothers in advance so as to invest in M/s Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt Ltd as share premium".

Bharti and her husband are alleged to have been directors in this firm in the past.

ED had alleged that the Jain brothers, Agrawal and the daughter and son-in-law of Prasad, who is a former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief, were the "key persons behind the laundering of Rs 1.2 crore".