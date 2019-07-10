Home Nation

No shortage of Judges in SC: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

The union minister, however, asserted that there are 403 vacancies in the High Courts.

Published: 10th July 2019 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said that there is no shortage of Judges in the Supreme Court.

"There is no shortage of Judges in the Supreme Court of India. The Supreme Court has reached its full strength of 31 Judges for the first time since 2009," said Prasad, in a response to a starred question in the Lok Sabha.

The union minister, however, asserted that there are 403 vacancies in the High Courts. "While every effort is made to fill up the existing vacancies expeditiously, vacancies do keep on arising on account of retirement, resignation or elevation of judges and increase in judge strength."

Prasad said that the delay in disposal of cases in the higher judiciary is not only due to shortage of Judges, but due to other reasons such as increasing number of state and central legislation, accumulation of first appeals, number of revision or appeals, frequent adjournments, indiscriminate use of writ jurisdiction and long duration of vacation period of Court.

He said that the Chief Justice has sent proposals for augmenting the judge-strength in Supreme Court so that it can function more efficiently and effectively.

"The CJI has also proposed to increase the retirement age of high court judges for ensuring continued availability of more experienced judges for a longer tenure and for improving the vacancy position and reducing the pendency of cases," the union minister added.

Shankar said that the matter of augmenting the judge-strength of the Supreme Court and increase in the retirement age of high court judges needs to be considered along with other measures to ensure transparency, accountability in the appointment of Judges and court and case management for the reduction in pendency of cases in the Higher Judiciary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ravi Shankar Prasad Supreme Court Supreme Court Judges
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp