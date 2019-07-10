One killed, seven hurt in blast at chemical factory

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: One worker was killed while seven others sustained injuries in a blast at a chemical factory here Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place between 11 and 12 noon at Punjab Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited in Mohali's Dera Bassi, about 30 km from here, police added.

The explosion was caused by a short circuit, police suspected. However, the investigation to ascertain the reason behind the blast was underway, they said. The blast was so powerful that windowpanes of nearby houses were damaged.

Several fire tenders from Mohali, Chandigarh and other areas were pressed into service to douse the flames, police said.