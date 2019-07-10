Pehlu Khan lynching case: Rajasthan police seek court nod to probe sons 

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Police has sought permission from an Alwar court to investigate further the cow smuggling case against the two sons of Pehlu Khan, who was lynched two years ago for allegedly transporting the animals illegally.

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan had faced criticism a fortnight ago after a charge sheet was filed against Khan’s sons, Irshad Khan (25) Aarif Khan (22), and a truck operator, Khan Mohammad, in the cow smuggling case.

Gehlot had then responded that the police could reinvestigate aspects of the cow smuggling case, registered when the BJP government was in power.

The charge sheet which was presented in May this year in Bahror Court in Alwar has accused Pehlu Khan’s sons along with the pickup driver Khan Mohammad of illegally transporting cows.

It is a violation of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act 1995. Pehlu’s name was later dropped from the charge sheet as he was dead.

Alwar SP Anil Paris Deshmukh on Tuesday said the police filed an application in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate on Saturday, seeking permission to further probe the case.

“Certain aspects will be reinvestigated. His sons have said that they were going to sell the animals in Tapukara (in Alwar) and the truck operator claims that he had sold the vehicle to someone else before the incident had taken place,” he said.