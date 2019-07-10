Ponzi schemes: Enforcement Directorate summons Trinamool Birbhum MP and Bengali actor

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), the central agency probing the Rose Valley and Saradha chit fund cases, summoned Trinamool Birbhum MP Shatabdi Roy for questioning. According to ED sources, Roy has been asked to appear before the agency on July 12. Earlier, Roy was interrogated by the ED on her dealings with the Saradha company.

The ED sources said during the probe they had found cash transactions between Rose Valley and Roy’s accounts. The ED has also summoned Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee on July 19 in connection with the Rose Valley scam to probe his association with the company and its chairperson Gautam Kundu. In January, the CBI had arrested a Bengali film producer Srikant Mohta in the Rose Valley probe.