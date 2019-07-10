Home Nation

Rahul's Twitter following hits 10-million mark, Congress leader thanks Twitterati

However, Gandhi is still well behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has more than 48 million followers on the micro-blogging site.

Published: 10th July 2019 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's follower count on Twitter has crossed the 10-million mark and on Wednesday he thanked all his followers on the social media platform for the "milestone".

Gandhi had gone past Shashi Tharoor as the most followed Congress leader on Twitter last year.

Tharoor now has over 6.9 million followers.

Gandhi is still well behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has more than 48 million followers on the micro-blogging site.

"10 Million Twitter followers - thank you to each and every one of you!" Gandhi tweeted.

"I will celebrate the milestone in Amethi, where I will be meeting our Congress workers & supporters today," he said.

Gandhi is visiting Amethi first time after losing the parliamentary constituency to Union minister Smriti Irani in the recently-held general election.

He represented the Amethi Lok Sabha seat since 1999.

He is currently a Member of Parliament from Wayanad constituency in Kerala.

Gandhi last Wednesday publicly announced his resignation as the party's president, taking responsibility for the Lok Sabha polls debacle, and called for "hard decisions" to rebuild the party and making people accountable for the "failure" of 2019.

The 49-year-old leader --who has been adamant on his decision to quit as party president since May 25, two days after the results in which his party won 52 seats -- also stressed on the need for the Congress to "radically transform itself".

He succeeded his mother Sonia Gandhi as Congress president in December 2017 and his major success at the helm of the 133-year-old party was winning three Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh in December last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Twitter congress
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp