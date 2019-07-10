Rahul's Twitter following hits 10-million mark, Congress leader thanks Twitterati

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's follower count on Twitter has crossed the 10-million mark and on Wednesday he thanked all his followers on the social media platform for the "milestone".

Gandhi had gone past Shashi Tharoor as the most followed Congress leader on Twitter last year.

Tharoor now has over 6.9 million followers.

Gandhi is still well behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has more than 48 million followers on the micro-blogging site.

"10 Million Twitter followers - thank you to each and every one of you!" Gandhi tweeted.

"I will celebrate the milestone in Amethi, where I will be meeting our Congress workers & supporters today," he said.

Gandhi is visiting Amethi first time after losing the parliamentary constituency to Union minister Smriti Irani in the recently-held general election.

He represented the Amethi Lok Sabha seat since 1999.

He is currently a Member of Parliament from Wayanad constituency in Kerala.

Gandhi last Wednesday publicly announced his resignation as the party's president, taking responsibility for the Lok Sabha polls debacle, and called for "hard decisions" to rebuild the party and making people accountable for the "failure" of 2019.

The 49-year-old leader --who has been adamant on his decision to quit as party president since May 25, two days after the results in which his party won 52 seats -- also stressed on the need for the Congress to "radically transform itself".

He succeeded his mother Sonia Gandhi as Congress president in December 2017 and his major success at the helm of the 133-year-old party was winning three Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh in December last year.