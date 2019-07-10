Home Nation

Rajasthan Budget: Gehlot allocates Rs 1,000 crore for farmers' welfare, infrastructure projects

Presenting the Budget in the Rajasthan assembly, Gehlot said a separate feeder at a cost of Rs 5,200 crore will be established to provide uninterrupted electricity supply to farmers.

Published: 10th July 2019 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday presented the Budget for 2019-20 which proposed a Rs 1,000 crore fund for farmers' welfare apart from various schemes in irrigation, renewable energy and health sectors.

Presenting the Budget in the Rajasthan assembly, Gehlot said a separate feeder at a cost of Rs 5,200 crore will be established to provide uninterrupted electricity supply to farmers.

He added that it is a people's Budget and has been prepared considering their sentiments and suggestions.

"We have made efforts to include the suggestions and sentiments of the people. The Budget was prepared after discussion with all sections of the society. Achieving new heights in development would be a priority of the state government," Gehlot said while presenting the Budget.

Gehlot announced a Rs 1,000 crore farmers' welfare fund, a policy for new and renewable energy projects, set a target of Rs 16,000 crore crop loans from cooperative banks and said 'Nandi Shala' will be built in each gram panchayat.

The chief minister also announced Rs 927 crore for state highways, Janta Clinics on the lines of Mohalla Clinics in Delhi, a new policy for electric vehicles, and said no permission will be required for MSMEs for the first three years.

He also announced including 104 types of new medicines in the state government's free medicine scheme and Rs 1,000 crore assistance under the CM Youth Employment Scheme.

Besides, 75,000 vacant positions will be filled in various government departments to provide jobs to the youth.

The chief minister also criticised the previous BJP government for improper implementation of the UDAY scheme in the state.

He said the previous government had claimed that Discoms will be rescued from the financial crisis, but the scheme was implemented without planning.

He said the state's debt has increased due to poor financial planning of the previous government, which took huge loans without much thought.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan Budget 2019
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp