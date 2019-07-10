Home Nation

Supreme Court wants Central government to shield home buyers interests'

The Supreme Court’s suggestions come during a hearing of Jaypee case in which lakhs of home buyers are affected.

Published: 10th July 2019 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Jaypee home buyers have no option but to protest for their rights.

Jaypee home buyers have no option but to protest for their rights.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the central government to come up with a solution to protect the interests of lakhs of home buyers, who were yet to get their flats even after paying money to builders.“We want suggestions from the Union of India which could be uniform for all such cases.

"This issue will be bothering lakhs of home buyers. Within the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), we cannot do anything. But outside it, you (the Centre) can suggest something.

"We can consider that,” a bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheswari said, while hearing a plea which sought that Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL) be not liquidated as it would cause irreparable loss to thousands of home buyers. 

ALSO READ: Supreme Court directs Central government to submit Unitech completion plan

Appearing for the Centre, Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan said the proper authority to respond to the plea would be the resolution professional or the bank concerned.
“Policy issue has to be resolved by the Union of India,” the bench said, and posted the matter for hearing on July 11.

Last year, the apex court had ordered re-commencement of the resolution process against JIL and barred the firm, its holding company and promoters from participating in the fresh bidding process.

It had also allowed the Reserve Bank of India to direct banks to initiate corporate insolvency resolution proceedings against Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), the holding company of JIL, under the IBC.

The fresh plea urged the top court for a direction that an “independent and thorough forensic audit” of JIL should be conducted from the date of its incorporation.

Seeking forensic audit of JIL, the plea alleged that diversion of funds in the case is on an even larger scale than that of projects developed by the Amrapali Group of Companies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Central government India real estate India housing industry India real estate industry Jaypee case
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp