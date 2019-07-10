Home Nation

WATCH | Uttarakhand BJP MLA dances to Bollywood song brandishing guns

The BJP MLA Pranav Champion, who is under suspension from his party for indiscipline, was caught on camera dancing to Bollywood item songs while holding guns in both his hands.

Screengrab of the video in which the BJP MLA is seen brandishing weapons.

By ANI

NEW DELHI Uttarakhand BJP MLA Pranav Champion, who is under suspension from his party for indiscipline, has again landed into a controversy on Wednesday after a video of him brandishing guns went viral on social media.

Champion was also found using abusive and foul language in the clip while shaking a leg on the song from the famous Bollywood movie 'Karan Arjun.' His supporters were also seen supporting him in the shameful act.

Uttarakhand Police has assured that they will look into the matter and will also verify if the weapons are licensed or not.

BJP national media in-charge Anil Baluni condemned the act by Champion and said that he will hold discussion with Uttarakhand unit on the same.

"I've seen that video. I condemn it. These kinds of complaints came against Pranav Singh Champion earlier as well, that's why he was suspended for three months. We'll talk to Uttarakhand unit about it. Strict action will be taken."

At present, Champion is on suspension from the BJP's primary membership for allegedly misbehaving with a journalist and other acts of indiscipline. He was suspended in June after a video of him threatening the journalist went viral.

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Pranav Champion weapons brandishing
