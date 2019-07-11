Home Nation

Assam flood situation grim, two schoolgirls die in wall collapse in Arunachal

Assam Floods

For representational purposes (File | AP)

GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam turned grim on Thursday with over four lakh people being affected in 17 districts.

In neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, two girl students died when the wall of their hostel collapsed on the sleeping children in the wee hours.

The incident occurred at a government residential upper primary school at Namtsering village under Lungla subdivision of Tawang district. The wall of the hostel building could not resist the landslide that occurred due to incessant rains for the past few days.

The victims were identified as Rinchin Lhamu and Genden Wangmu, both aged ten years. Another girl, Sange Pema (12), was seriously injured and she was admitted to the District Hospital in Tawang.

In Assam, 17 of the state’s 33 districts have been affected by the floods. The number of people and villages affected was 4,23,386 and 749 respectively. The authorities set up 53 relief camps in ten districts where 1,843 people were lodged. Cropland affected was in areas of 16,730.72 hectares.

Rivers such as Brahmaputra, Dhansiri, Beki, Dikhow, Jia Bharali and Puthimari were flowing above danger level at some places. Official sources said the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force were engaged in the rescue of the marooned.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the situation through a video conference on Thursday. He instructed authorities in the districts to be prepared to face any eventualities.

The CM also passed instructions for regular patrolling by policemen in the flood-affected areas. Given the outbreak of Japanese Encephalitis in the state, he instructed officials to ensure the collection of blood samples from inmates at the relief camps for laboratory testing. 

Landslides occurred in several parts of Guwahati in the past two days which left one person dead. Sonowal directed the officials to create awareness among people so that they stay away from landslide-prone areas.

