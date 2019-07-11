Car rams into men performing yoga kills six in Rajasthan

By PTI

JAIPUR: A speeding car rammed into a group of people doing yoga by the roadside in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district Thursday morning, killing six men, police said.

The accident occurred on Kumher-Dhanwada highway when the car driver lost control over the vehicle.

The group of six men was taking a morning walk and had stopped on the way for a yoga session, Kumher SHO Raghbeer Singh said.

Nobody in the group survived. Four men died on the spot and two other succumbed to the injuries later, the officer said.

The victims were identified as Raghubar Baghel (62), Nirotilal Saini (65), Makhan Lal Kathik (60), Harishankar Tamboli (65), Prem Singh Baghel (55) and Rameshwar Baghel (45), the SHO said.

The hatchback did not stop after the accident.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Bharatpur (Rural) Parmal Singh Gurjar said it was seized in NEB police station area in Alwar, the city from where it was purchased on July 6.

The car was traced on the basis of the code on the bumper, which fell off at the accident spot. The DSP said the car was bought as a gift for Chak Dhanwada resident Ramesh Meena's daughter on her marriage.

It was not immediately clear who was driving the car. A case of rash driving and causing death by negligence has been registered under IPC sections 279 and 304A, police said.

They said the car driver will be arrested soon. Rajasthan Tourism minister and Deeg-Kumher MLA Vishvendra Singh has offered his condolences to the families of the victims.

"Have received the sad news that the 5th victim of the hit-and-run case has just passed on and could not make it to Jaipur SMS hospital. This one has hit me hard and left me in tears; I was personally monitoring the movement of the ambulance and the critical care being provided," he said.

The minister also announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for the families of each victim. The bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem.