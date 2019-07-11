Home Nation

Car rams into men performing yoga kills six in Rajasthan

The group of six men was taking a morning walk and had stopped on the way for a yoga session, Kumher SHO Raghbeer Singh said.

Published: 11th July 2019 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A speeding car rammed into a group of people doing yoga by the roadside in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district Thursday morning, killing six men, police said.

The accident occurred on Kumher-Dhanwada highway when the car driver lost control over the vehicle. 

The group of six men was taking a morning walk and had stopped on the way for a yoga session, Kumher SHO Raghbeer Singh said.

Nobody in the group survived. Four men died on the spot and two other succumbed to the injuries later, the officer said.

The victims were identified as Raghubar Baghel (62), Nirotilal Saini (65), Makhan Lal Kathik (60), Harishankar Tamboli (65), Prem Singh Baghel (55) and Rameshwar Baghel (45), the SHO said.

The hatchback did not stop after the accident.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Bharatpur (Rural) Parmal Singh Gurjar said it was seized in NEB police station area in Alwar, the city from where it was purchased on July 6.

The car was traced on the basis of the code on the bumper, which fell off at the accident spot. The DSP said the car was bought as a gift for Chak Dhanwada resident Ramesh Meena's daughter on her marriage.

It was not immediately clear who was driving the car. A case of rash driving and causing death by negligence has been registered under IPC sections 279 and 304A, police said.

They said the car driver will be arrested soon. Rajasthan Tourism minister and Deeg-Kumher MLA Vishvendra Singh has offered his condolences to the families of the victims.

"Have received the sad news that the 5th victim of the hit-and-run case has just passed on and could not make it to Jaipur SMS hospital. This one has hit me hard and left me in tears; I was personally monitoring the movement of the ambulance and the critical care being provided," he said.

The minister also announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for the families of each victim. The bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yoga Accident Kumher-Dhanwada highway
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp