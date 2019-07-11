Home Nation

Centre mulls making silicon must in tyres to prevent road accidents

The central government will ask the UP government to implement the committee’s recommendations and take strict action against those responsible for the accident and the deaths.

Published: 11th July 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Accident, Death

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre is mulling making it mandatory for tyre manufacturers to mix silicon with rubber to improve quality and also use nitrogen to help prevent road accidents, Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari said Wednesday. Gadkari said the accident on the Yamuna Expressway was unfortunate and an Uttar Pradesh government-appointed panel will look into the reasons for the mishap.

The central government will ask the UP government to implement the committee’s recommendations and take strict action against those responsible for the accident and the deaths. The minister said the cement concrete highway led to 133 deaths in 2016, 146 in 2017 and 11 in 2018. “We are considering making it mandatory for tyre manufacturers to mix silicon with rubber in tyres and fill them with nitrogen instead of normal air,” the minister said.

As per international standards, silicon is mixed with rubber, and nitrogen is filled in tyres to reduce the chances of a tyre bursting due to excessive heat. Gadkari said the central government has prepared a Rs 14,000-crore plan for preventing road accidents that could help save precious lives. 

Gadkari plea on Bill

Gadkari is also in favour of technological advancement in automobiles to prevent accidents. He said a Bill on road safety is pending in Parliament and urged members to pass it

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari Silicon in tyres Road accidents
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp