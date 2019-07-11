Class 5 boy saves drowning woman and her daughter, becomes a hero

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An 11-year-old boy in Assam has become a hero overnight after he saved a woman and her minor daughter from drowning.



The heroics of Uttam Tanti, who belongs to Adivasi (Tea Tribe) community, made the authorities to decide on recommending his name for National Bravery Awards.



His daring act has also drawn the attention of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal who tweeted: “No words would be enough for the courageous act done by 11-year-old Uttam Tanti of Missamari, Sonitpur. He saved the life of a woman and her child who fell into a river. Hats off to his bravery.”

On Sunday, the woman, Anjali (35), was headed to the house of her in-laws on the other side of the river with her daughters Riya (six years) and Dipta (18 months) in her arms. Uttam was by the riverside and when he saw the woman slipping into the river along with the kids and drowning, he jumped into the river. He rescued Anjali and Riya in two attempts but by the time he tried to rescue Dipta, it was too late. Her body was later fished out of the river.



The Class V boy was on Thursday felicitated by Sonitpur district administration which gifted him a bicycle and some financial assistance.



“He is a brave boy. He said when he saw the woman and her kids drowning, he wasted no time in jumping into the river to save their lives. As he is poor, we will try to give his family some aid from government’s side. We are also recommending this case for National Bravery Awards,” Sonitpur Deputy Commissioner (District Magistrate) Narsing Pawar told this correspondent.



“During the felicitation when I asked him about his dream in life, he said he wanted to become a soldier and serve the nation. He wants to join armed forces,” Pawar said, adding, “I will personally help him during his schooling”.

