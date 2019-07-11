Home Nation

Government unveils 3rd phase of rural road scheme

The Centre said 1.15 lakh km of roads under the third phase of PMGSY would be built, while the states would get the responsibility of maintenance after five years of completion. 

Published: 11th July 2019 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Union ministers Prakash Javadekar, Narendra Singh Tomar and Santosh Gangwar during a cabinet briefing in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a move to nudge states to adopt key agrarian reforms, including amendments to the Agricultural Produces Marketing Cooperatives (APMC) Act, the Centre on Wednesday unveiled the third phase of the flagship rural road schemes at a cost of Rs 80,000 crore. Union Minister for Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar said the states would need to sign pacts to implement the scheme while agreeing to change their Mandi Act. 

“The state governments will need to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Centre. The states should adopt the model APMC (Amendment) Bill for implementation of the third phase of Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojna (PMGSY). The states will also have to use plastic wastes in building the rural roads under the scheme,” Tomar said after the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs.

The minister stated that the third phase of the rural road flagship scheme PMGSY would focus on connectivity of villages with agricultural markets, hospitals and schools. The scheme will be implemented under the cost-sharing formula of 60:40 between Centre and states, while it would be 90:10 for special category states. 

The Centre said 1.15 lakh km of roads under the third phase of PMGSY would be built, while the states would get the responsibility of maintenance after five years of completion. Tomar said the third phase of PMGSY could be launched in states like Gujarat, Karnataka, Punjab and Haryana as they have their maximum eligible habitations covered under the first two phases of PMGSY. The deadline for completion of the third phase is 2024.

The Centre had been blaming states for not adopting agrarian reforms, which could have helped farmers’ enhance their incomes. It had been nudging states to adopt crucial agrarian reforms, which also included model land leasing law. Both the model APMC Amendment Bill and the land leasing Bill were framed by NITI Aayog, with its top officials of reaching out to states in the first term of the Modi government for their adoption.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rural road scheme Union Minister
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp