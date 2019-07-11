Home Nation

Want to chat? Go out, Lok Sabha Speaker Birla tells MPs

'I have seen the tendency of some members of talking to each other while sitting in their seats as well as while standing,' Birl.

Published: 11th July 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla (LSTV Screengrab)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The new Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, is proving to be a strict disciplinarian. On Wednesday he asked lawmakers not to talk when House proceedings are on, saying it was unacceptable. Earlier this week, he had advised HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal not to take on the job of the Speaker.

“I have seen the tendency of some members of talking to each other while sitting in their seats as well as while standing. This is your House. If you want to run this House like that way, I can do that. But is that correct,” Birla said Wednesday.

“I will not allow anyone to talk while sitting in the House and while standing. The gallery is just two steps away. If you want to talk, go to the gallery,” he added. The announcement was greeted by members. Trinamool’s Sudip Bandyopadhyay asked Birla to be strict, saying this habit of MPs would not change easily.

TAGS
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Om Birla HRD Minister
