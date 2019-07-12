Home Nation

Five more councillors return to Trinamool from BJP

About three days ago, eight councillors of Halisahar municipality, who joined the BJP in Delhi in the presence of senior leader of the saffron camp Mukul Roy, had also returned to the Trinamool.

Published: 12th July 2019 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addresses the inauguration of centenary celebrations of Beltala Girls High School in Kolkata | pti

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  The five Trinamool councillors of Kanchrapara municipality, who were taken to BJP’s national headquarters in Delhi on May 28 where they joined the saffron camp, have returned to the fold of the ruling party on Thursday. Urban Development minister Firhad Hakim said the Trinamool presently has a strength of 10 councillors out of 23 and three more elected representatives are expected to join the party shortly.

About three days ago, eight councillors of Halisahar municipality, who joined the BJP in Delhi in the presence of the senior leader of the saffron camp Mukul Roy, had also returned to the Trinamool.    A group of 58 councillors from Halisahar, Kanchrapara, Naihati and Bhatpara municipalities went to BJP’s Delhi office and joined the party. Roy had claimed the BJP secured majority at the four civic bodies as the majority of the councillors extended their support to the saffron party.

ALSO READ: Bengal councillors who were 'forced' to join BJP in May return to Trinamool

“All these councillors were threatened and forced to join the BJP. They regained their courage to protest against the BJP’s atrocities and decided to return to their old political party. In future, more councillors will join the Trinamool,” said Hakim.

Roy’s son Subhrangshu, who is the MLA from Bijpur Assembly constituency where Halisahar and Kanchrapara municipalities are located, said, “Time will tell who will form the boards in the two civic bodies. We will wait and watch.’’

In another political development, Roy visited the residence of Sabyasachi Dutta, the mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, who is set to face a no-confidence motion on July 18, on Thursday afternoon and held a meeting with him that continued for over 45 minutes.

“I have come to meet Dutta because I know him for a long time. A no-confidence motion has been brought against him and we have discussed the strategies that Dutta needs to follow,’’ said Roy after coming out of Dutta’s house. Asked whether Dutta is joining the BJP, Roy said, “The issue was not discussed in the meeting.”

Mamata diktat to MLAs

In her first meeting with the MLAs since the party’s debacle in the Lok Sabha polls, Trinamool supremo and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked the legislators to rectify themselves if they have committed any mistake. “If you have done anything wrong, rectify yourself immediately.

Face people in your constituency. Do not avoid them,’’ Mamata instructed her MLAs. She also asked the MLAs to send names of four youths from each of their segment who have skills in dealing with social networking sites

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Trinamool Firhad Hakim
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp