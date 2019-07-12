Home Nation

903 CSCs in UP deactivated for issuing health cards to non-beneficiaries under PMJAY: Government

The state head of the CSCs has been directed to regularly conduct an audit and monitor the centres to ensure that only genuine beneficiaries are enrolled under the scheme.

Published: 12th July 2019 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 10:19 PM

NEW DELHI: As many as 900 Common Service Centres (CSCs) in Agra and three in Pilibhit district in Uttar Pradesh were deactivated and FIRs were lodged against the CSC in-charges for issuing health cards to non-eligible beneficiaries under the government's flagship Ayushman Bharat Yojna, Parliament was informed on Friday.

Responding to a question over cases of gross negligence reported in card distribution under the health insurance scheme, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said that some cases were reported in Agra and Pilibhit District wherein "cards were found to be issued to non-beneficiaries by CSCs without following due diligence".

The District Magistrates of Agra and Pilibhit districts were directed to get a field investigation conducted.

"Based on the report all cards that were confirmed to be issued incorrectly were disabled. Further, 900 CSCs in Agra and three in Pilibhit were deactivated and FIR was lodged against the CSC in-charges. The District Manager of Pilibhit district has also been terminated," Choubey said in his reply in the Lok Sabha. He added that the state head of the CSCs has been directed to regularly conduct an audit and monitor the centres to ensure that only genuine beneficiaries are enrolled under the scheme.

No such case has been reported from Bihar, the minister added.

More than 1.2 Lakh families have availed treatment so far in several hospitals across the country under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY) since its launch in September last year.

The government's flagship programme provides a cover of up to Rs five lakh per family every year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to over 10.74 crore vulnerable entitled families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries).

The AB-PMJAY provides cashless and paperless access to services for the beneficiary at the point of service. Under this scheme, there are 1,393 health benefit packages with defined rates.

