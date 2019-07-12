Home Nation

Akhilesh Yadav issues ‘win-all’ call for upcoming bypolls

Yadav, who returned from a London vacation, interacted with party-men for the first time since May 23 when LS results were announced.

Published: 12th July 2019 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

 LUCKNOW:  Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav emerged from political hibernation, Thursday, calling for applications from desirous party men to contest the upcoming bypolls to 12 UP Assembly seats post-July.
Yadav’s party suffered a jolt when BSP chief and ally Mayawati blamed SP for the LS defeat in which the coalition secured just 15 of the 78 seats they fought and declared it would go alone in the by-poll leaving Akhilesh in a bind. SP managed to win just five seats losing its bastions at Kannauj, Badaun and Firozabad.

Yadav, who returned from a London vacation, interacted with party-men for the first time since May 23 when LS results were announced. He asked them to take the poll seriously. Notably, 11 of 12 seats, including Gangoh, Iglas, Tundla, Govind Nagar (Kanpur), Lucknow Cantt, Hamirpur, Manikpur, Zaidpur Balha (all BJP seats), Pratapgarh (BJP ally Apna Dal), Rampur (SP) and Jalalpur in Ambedkarnagar (BSP) will go to by-polls due to the sitting MLAs being elected to Parliament. 

Hamirpur seat will go to poll because of sitting BJP MLA Ashok Singh Chandel’s disqualification after his conviction in a 22-year-old murder case. SP has 46 MLA’s presently, following Azam Khan’s election to Parliament from Rampur. Though SP will be taking on BSP as a rival this time, Akhilesh has been cautious enough not to burn its future bridges with the BSP.

BJP trying to dislodge governments: Maya

BSP president Mayawati charged the BJP with attempting to dislodge governments in states ruled by opposition parties and called for strict laws to end the membership of those indulging in defection. Her remarks come in the backdrop of hectic political activity in Karnataka and Goa. Sixteen MLAs of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition have resigned in Karnataka

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Samajwadi party Akhilesh Yadav BSP Uttar Pradesh
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Trivandrum man grew a mini forest on 3 cents of land!
First water tank special train from Jolarpet to Chennai with 50 wagons. | Express News Service
Relief for parched Chennai as water train arrives from Jolarpet
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England | AP
England through to World Cup final after thrashing Australia
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp