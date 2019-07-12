Child porn defined in amended POCSO Bill

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has introduced a detailed definition of child pornography in its proposed changes to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, amendments to which was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. The amendment Bill is likely to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The purpose of the new definition is to ensure that the punishment can be implemented properly.

According to a statement by the Women and Child Development Ministry, the new Bill defines child pornography as: “any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a child which includes a photograph, video, digital or computer-generated image (that is) indistinguishable from an actual child.” Additionally, “an image created, adapted, modified” to depict a child would also be treated as child pornography. This would also include cartoons, animated pictures, etc., an official explained.

“So far, there had been no definition of child pornography in Indian law. That was a big lacuna which could be used to evade the law. Now we have come up with a well-rounded, robust definition,” the official added. “People would also get away by saying it is not a child in the video, but an adult pretending to be a child. So now we are saying that even that is illegal.”