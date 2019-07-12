Home Nation

Child porn defined in amended POCSO Bill

The purpose of the new definition is to ensure that the punishment can be implemented properly.

Published: 12th July 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

The Nation jolted into a protest after a nine-month-old baby was raped and murdered in Warangal, Telangana, pushing authorities into action.

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre has introduced a detailed definition of child pornography in its proposed changes to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, amendments to which was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.  The amendment Bill is likely to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

ALSO READ: Union Cabinet okays amendments to POCSO Act 

The purpose of the new definition is to ensure that the punishment can be implemented properly.
According to a statement by the Women and Child Development Ministry, the new Bill defines child pornography as: “any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a child which includes a photograph, video, digital or computer-generated image (that is) indistinguishable from an actual child.” Additionally, “an image created, adapted, modified” to depict a child would also be treated as child pornography. This would also include cartoons, animated pictures, etc., an official explained.

“So far, there had been no definition of child pornography in Indian law. That was a big lacuna which could be used to evade the law. Now we have come up with a well-rounded, robust definition,” the official added. “People would also get away by saying it is not a child in the video, but an adult pretending to be a child. So now we are saying that even that is illegal.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
POCSO Bill POCSO Child porn
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp