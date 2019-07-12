FIR against 10 people for penning poem on Assam citizenship issue

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Groups and organisations in Assam have erupted in protests against a poem that allegedly put the Assamese in a bad light on the citizenship issue.

An FIR was lodged against ten people, mostly Muslim poets, reciters and activists who contributed to the “Miya Poetry”.

The poem was recited by four people in a dialect called “Miya dialect”. Bengali Muslims in Assam are colloquially called “Miyas” or “Miyans”.

One Pranabjit Doloi had filed an FIR to register his protest against the poem, written by one Kazi Sharowar Hussein. He alleged the poem described the Assamese as being xenophobic. The poem depicts the plight of Bengali Muslims in proving their Indian citizenship – how they are being branded as “doubtful voters”.

Noted litterateur and former president of Asom Sahitya Sabha, Nagen Saikia, warned that if the government took the matter lightly, it might have serious consequences.

“Efforts are on to propagate the Miya Poetry at the international level. It should be nipped in the bud as it is a threat not just to Assam but to the country as well,” he said.

The Asom Jatiatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) alleged a conspiracy was being hatched at the international level against Assam and the Assamese.

“We should stand up against this conspiracy. The government should take it very seriously,” the AJYCP said.