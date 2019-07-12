Mukul Wasnik leads race for Rahul's replacement as Congress favours 'young leader'

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As young vs old debate continues in the Congress to find Rahul Gandhi’s replacement, will the party handover the baton to a second generation leader?

Party sources say Dalit leader Mukul Wasnik, 59, has better chances of making it to the top post while the names of Sushil Kumar Shinde, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilots have also been doing the rounds.

According to the sources, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) is likely to meet next week to discuss the situation following Rahul’s resignation and select a new “non-Gandhi” chief to lead the party.

“The party is looking for a Dalit leader as party chief and Mukul Wasnik fits in well. He will also have the backing of the outgoing chief,” said a senior leader, adding that all the CWC members have been asked to suggest four names for the party president’s post.

With many senior leaders like Karan Singh, Amarinder Singh and Janardhan Dwivedi batting for young and dynamic leadership, the scale may tilt towards Wasnik compared to Kharge or Shinde.

On speculations of the Congress having four working presidents or a praesidium, a party leader said that is unlikely as the party constitution doesn’t allow this and amending it is a long process.

Scindia rules himself out Jyotiraditya Scindia said in Bhopal on Thursday that a leader who can re-energize the Congress should be chosen as its president but made it clear that he wasn’t in the race for any post.

“I’ve told Rahul Gandhiji time and again that I’m not working for power, but my aim is to work for development.” He admitted that the party is passing through a “critical situation” and needs to “revive and reinvent itself”.