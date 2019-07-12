NHRC notice to Uttarakhand DGP on 'suicide' of man in police custody

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission Friday said it has issued a notice to the Uttarakhand DGP over the alleged suicide of a man in police custody in Udham Singh Nagar district.

The panel in its notice to the director general of police sought a detailed report within six weeks. In a statement, the NHRC said the police authorities failed to perform their lawful duty and protect the right to life of the victim.

The death of a person in police custody is a matter of concern. As a custodian, it was the lawful duty of the police authorities to ensure proper safety of the victim.

The 18-year-old man, arrested on charges of theft, reportedly died in police custody Thursday. Police claimed he hanged himself in the police lock-up but his family has alleged that he was beaten up by the police personnel and there were injury marks on his body.

No intimation has been received as yet from the state police authorities in pursuance of its guidelines issued on the subject, the statement said.

"The commission has issued a notice to the Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, calling for a detailed report in the matter including inquest report, post-mortem examination report and the report of the magisterial enquiry in the matter, within six weeks," the commission said.