Home Nation

NHRC notice to Uttarakhand DGP on 'suicide' of man in police custody

In a statement, the NHRC said the police authorities failed to perform their lawful duty and protect the right to life of the victim.

Published: 12th July 2019 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission Friday said it has issued a notice to the Uttarakhand DGP over the alleged suicide of a man in police custody in Udham Singh Nagar district.

The panel in its notice to the director general of police sought a detailed report within six weeks. In a statement, the NHRC said the police authorities failed to perform their lawful duty and protect the right to life of the victim.

The death of a person in police custody is a matter of concern. As a custodian, it was the lawful duty of the police authorities to ensure proper safety of the victim.

The 18-year-old man, arrested on charges of theft, reportedly died in police custody Thursday. Police claimed he hanged himself in the police lock-up but his family has alleged that he was beaten up by the police personnel and there were injury marks on his body.

No intimation has been received as yet from the state police authorities in pursuance of its guidelines issued on the subject, the statement said.

"The commission has issued a notice to the Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, calling for a detailed report in the matter including inquest report, post-mortem examination report and the report of the magisterial enquiry in the matter, within six weeks," the commission said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NHRC Uttarakhand DGP Suicide
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp