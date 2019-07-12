No need to take Al Qaeda threat seriously, says MEA 

Home Nation

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India’s security forces are capable and equipped to protect the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. 

Raveesh Kumar

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. (Photo | Raveesh Kumar Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The External Affairs Ministry has said that there is no need to take the threats by al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri on Kashmir “seriously”.

In a video on Wednesday, Zawahiri had asked Kashmiri terrorists to bleed India.

Reacting to it, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India’s security forces are capable and equipped to protect the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. 

“We keep hearing of such threats and it is not the first time that we received such a threat. I don’t think we need to take it seriously,” he said.

“Al-Qaeda is a UN-prescribed terror organisation and their leader is UN-designated terrorist,” he said. The video was posted on ‘As-Sahab’ channel.

“I am of the view that the Mujahideen in Kashmir, at this stage at least, should focus with single mind on inflicting unrelenting blows on the Indian Army and government so as to bleed the Indian economy and make India suffer sustained losses in manpower and equipment,” Zawahiri had said.

