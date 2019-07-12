Rishikesh's 96-year-old Laxman Jhula bridge closed

By IANS

DEHRADUN: Rishikesh's iconic Laxman Jhula bridge on the river Ganga was closed for public on Friday citing security reasons. The 96-year-old narrow suspension bridge was used only by pedestrians and two wheelers.

Additional Chief Secretary Om Prakash said the bridge was unable to sustain the load of even pedestrians after some of its components were found in poor and "failing" condition. "Closing it to traffic with immediate effect has been recommended failing which an accident may take place any time," he said.

Constructed in 1923, the bridge was a big attraction for pilgrims visiting the holy city. It is believed that Laxman, the younger brother of Lord Ram, crossed the Ganga where the bridge stands.