Home Nation

Schools can't withhold transfer certificate over non-payment of fees: Delhi HC

The court passed the order taking cognisance of a letter narrating the plight of two students who were denied TC citing non payment of outstanding fees.

Published: 12th July 2019 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has ruled that schools cannot withhold Transfer Certificate (TC) of a student in case of non-payment of fees.

A bench headed by Justice D.N. Patel passed the order on Thursday taking cognisance of a letter, which narrated the plight of Kartik and Priyansh, who were unable to seek admission in another school as their current school in the national capital refused to issue them Transfer Certificates citing non-payment of outstanding fees of around Rs 1 lakh.

Converting the letter into a PIL, the court directed the private school to issue Transfer Certificates to parents of nine-year-old Kartik (Class III) and five-year-old Priyansh (pre-primary) within a week.

Advocate Ashok Agarwal, who was appointed as amicus curiae to assist the court, argued that under Rule 167 of Delhi School Education Act, 1973, a school could strike off the name of a student from its rolls for non-payment of fees but it could not refuse Transfer Certificate to a student over the issue.

After the conclusion of arguments, the court held that under the Delhi School Education Act, a private school had no authority to withhold issuance of Transfer Certificate to a student over non-payment of outstanding fees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Transfer Certificate School fees
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Trivandrum man grew a mini forest on 3 cents of land!
First water tank special train from Jolarpet to Chennai with 50 wagons. | Express News Service
Relief for parched Chennai as water train arrives from Jolarpet
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England | AP
England through to World Cup final after thrashing Australia
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp