Home Nation

Thank BJP, RSS for letting me wage ideological battle: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi will appear before a court in the city regarding a defamation case relating to the Cooperative Bank and its Chairman.

Published: 12th July 2019 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

AHMEDABAD: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday arrived here in connection with a defamation case related to the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank, saying he was happy the BJP and RSS gave him a platform to take his ideological battle to the public.

"I'm in Ahmedabad today to appear in another case filed against me by my political opponents in the RSS/BJP. I thank them for providing me these platforms and opportunities to take my ideological battle against them to the public," Gandhi tweeted.

Gandhi will appear before a court in the city regarding a defamation case relating to the Cooperative Bank and its Chairman.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi blames local leaders for Amethi loss, says will not abandon constituency

Last week, Gandhi appeared before a Mumbai court and Patna court in separate defamation cases filed against him.

At least 20 cases has been filed against the former Congress President from Wayanad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi​ congress BJP RSS
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp