Home Nation

WATCH | IAF VCAS Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria flies in Rafale aircraft during Indo-French drill

IAF Vice Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria was briefed about the safety procedures before the flight.

Published: 12th July 2019 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

The VCAS Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria flew in #Rafale aircraft with Colonel Antoine Courty, CO RC 2/30 Squadron.

The VCAS Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria flew in #Rafale aircraft with Colonel Antoine Courty, CO RC 2/30 Squadron. (Photo | IAF Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: IAF Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria on Friday flew in a Rafale aircraft during the India-French joint air exercise Garuda-VI at the French Air Base Mont-de-Marsa.

"The Air Marshal flew in Rafale with Colonel Antoine Courty" of the French Air Force, the Indian Air Force (IAF) tweeted.

The Air Marshal was briefed about the safety procedures before the flight. He also flew a sortie in a simulator to acclimatize with the aircraft systems and handling procedures.

Air Marshal Bhadauria arrived at Mont-de-Marsan on Thursday.

The Garuda-VI, a joint exercise of IAF with the French Air Force, got off on July 1 and ended on Friday.

The participation of the IAF in the exercise was to promote professional interaction, exchange experiences and operational knowledge besides strengthening bilateral relations with the French Air Force, an official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IAF RKS Bhadauria Rafale Rafale aircraft Indo French drill
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp