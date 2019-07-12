WATCH | IAF VCAS Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria flies in Rafale aircraft during Indo-French drill

By IANS

NEW DELHI: IAF Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria on Friday flew in a Rafale aircraft during the India-French joint air exercise Garuda-VI at the French Air Base Mont-de-Marsa.

"The Air Marshal flew in Rafale with Colonel Antoine Courty" of the French Air Force, the Indian Air Force (IAF) tweeted.

#WATCH France: Indian Air Force Vice Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria takes a sortie on Rafale aircraft at French Air Force’s Mont de Marsan air base. pic.twitter.com/weLdlHrlLJ — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019

The Air Marshal was briefed about the safety procedures before the flight. He also flew a sortie in a simulator to acclimatize with the aircraft systems and handling procedures.

Air Marshal Bhadauria arrived at Mont-de-Marsan on Thursday.

The Garuda-VI, a joint exercise of IAF with the French Air Force, got off on July 1 and ended on Friday.

The participation of the IAF in the exercise was to promote professional interaction, exchange experiences and operational knowledge besides strengthening bilateral relations with the French Air Force, an official said.